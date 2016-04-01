Roberto Mancini has been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job again recently, and was coy when asked about on French national television last night (via Le10Sport).

The Italian led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012, before returning to Inter Milan, whom he led to fourth last season.

Often linked with Chelsea, too, Mancio has been on PSG’s radar for a number of years, but denied that he was contacted after Laurent Blanc left this summer.

Current gaffer Unai Emery is struggling to impose much of a style on the Parisians, causing worry that he won’t be able to better Laurent Blanc’s unsatisfactory Champions League results.

“Was I contacted after Laurent Blanc left? No, I’ve never spoken with PSG,” the former Manchester City and Inter Coach told Telefoot, “I was at Inter Milan at the time”.

Asked about whether something could happen in the immediate future, Mancini waxed comical.

“Could I take over This winter? You want to know too much! (laughs).

“Do I want to coach PSG? Anything can happen, football is a strange world, but Unai Emery is a great Coach, we’ll see in future. And Paris is a magnificent city. PSG is a great club”.