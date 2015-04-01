With under a week to go until the Europa League Final in Stockholm and reports have emerged that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is plotting his revenge on the club and Jose Mourinho by giving tips to their opponents Ajax on how they can beat the Red Devils in Stockholm.





The Dutchman was unhappy at the way his sacking was handled last season after he led the club to an FA Cup triumph and whilst he still had 12 months left on his current deal. The Mirror now claims that van Gaal has been in discussions with Ajax boss Peter Bosz at last week’s presentation day for Dutch managers.

Van Gaal was once the Portuguese tactician’s tutor and Bosz is understood to have been keen to tap into their relationship to discover how best to cause an upset next Wednesday. Ajax have already completed their season and will benefit from extra rest as United entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday in their final Premier League fixture.