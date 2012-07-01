Nani. The 30-year-old former Manchester United star is claimed by

Having just sold Keita Balde to Monaco, Lazio are in need of a quick replacement and according to latest reports, the player they have their eye on is Valencia’s Portuguese internationalThe 30-year-old former Manchester United star is claimed by Plaza Deportivo to be on the verge of a move away from the Mestalla with coach Marcelino believed to be open to his departure.

Nani is understood to have an excellent relationship with Valencia owner Peter Lim however who is reportedly to have assured the player he has a future at the club having arrived at Los Che last summer from Fenerbahce.



Valencia are interested in Arsenal striker Lucas Perez but need to sell before they can buy and the Portuguese looks to be the obvious choice. Lazio need to provide more width for their strikers and Keita’s departure has weakened the supply line significantly. Now it’s a race against time to bring in reinforcements.