Even by Arsenal’s standards, Sunday’s capitulation at Anfield against Liverpool was a new low in the club’s troubled recent past. With three of the club’s high profile players entering the final year of their respective contracts and with two of them, Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, possibly on the way out this week, the third one, German midfielder Mesut Ozil was singled out by Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville as being “pathtic”.



He, along with Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, bore the brunt of Neville’s attack who claimed on-air that “I’m fuming, it’s just pathetic”.

His tirade continued when he declared that; “I'd stick them all up on the transfer list, there aren't many who'd get better than where they are at. I'm not a Liverpool fan but this Arsenal team deserve a battering."



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger cut a dejected figure on the bench as his team were battered by the hosts from start to finish of Sunday’s contest. Having just signed a new two-year deal at the club, the Frenchman took the criticism on the chin claiming that; “If I am the problem then I am the problem".



Angry Arsenal fans once again called for his head after yesterday’s humiliation; Wenger will be thankful for the two week international break to try to figure out how to get out of this latest mess.