Former Man Utd star reveals the first thing Ronaldo said when he arrived at Old Trafford
19 April at 09:00Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United at a very young age but even so, he had quite the mentality. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in the summer of 2003 as the Red devils paid about 12.5 million euros for him at the time (he was 18 years old). As AS.com reported (via FoxSports), his ex-teammate Quinton Fortune revealed what his first words were at United.
"I AM THE BEST" - Ronaldo's first day at United wasn't a big stress for him as he seemed very confident. He said: "I am the best" which might've shocked a few Fortunes revealed. In the end he was right as Cristiano Ronaldo ended up having an amazing career as he is viewed as one of the best in the history of the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid will be playing against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions league as los blancos will be looking to win a third straight UCL title...
