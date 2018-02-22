Former Man Utd striker van Nisterlooy names the best defenders he’s ever faced

Ruud van Nisterlooy is probably one of the best striker of his generation as well as one of the best strikers to have ever worn the Manchester United shirt.



The Dutchman has also played with Psv and Real Madrid and talking to the official website of Uefa he has named the best defenders he has ever faced during his playing career.



“I remember one Champions League game against AC Milan”, van Nisterlooy said.



“They played with Cafù, Maldini, Nesta and Stam, it was simply impossible to go through. The former Holland International scored 324 goals in 514 games in his career and is one of the most prolific strikers to have played for Manchester United.



During his five-year spell at the Old Trafford he netted 150 goals in 219 games. The former Holland star only managed to have a better goal-per-game ratio when he played for Psv. During his time in the Eredivisie he scored 75 goals in 88 appearances.

