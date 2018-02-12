Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson has taken to Instagram to apologise for his recent behaviour which saw him left out of last weekend’s trip to Napoli.



The 24-year-old, who has once again struggled for form this season due to a series of injuries which have left him sidelined for a large part of the current campaign, was dropped by coach Simone Inzaghi after a post-match bust-up with his coach.



Writing on the social media platform, the player stated; “Thanks to everyone for their affection and messages of support and advice.

“I will now give my all for this shirt, Forza Lazio.”

