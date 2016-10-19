Former Man Utd target to undergo imminent Juventus medical
11 February at 16:00Former Manchester United target Rodrigo Bentancur is set to have his medical with Juventus in the next few days. The Serie A giants have activated a € 9.4 million option to buy which they managed to snatch when they sold Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors for free.
Bentancur, 19, was also a transfer target of Manchester United and AC Milan, the president of Boca Juniors Daniel Angelici revealed in October.
The U20 Uruguay International will play the last game of the Sub20 South American Championship tonight before flying to Turin where he will have his medical tests with the bianconeri.
Given their lack of options in midfield, Juventus tried to sign Bentancur in the January transfer window, but Boca Juniors requested the Old Lady to add € 2.5 million to the transfer fee that the two parties had already agreed. Juventus decided not to add any more money in the deal and will welcome the player at the J Stadium at the end of the season.
As Tuttosport reports, Bentancur will only have medical tests in Turin before making return to Boca Juniors. He will play for the Argentinian club until the end of the season before joining Juventus on a permanent deal at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.
