Former Manchester United target Rodrigo Bentancur is set to have his medical with Juventus in the next few days. The Serie A giantswhich they managed to snatch when they sold Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors for free.The U20 Uruguay International will play the last game of the Sub20 South American Championship tonight before flying to Turin where he will have his medical tests with the bianconeri.​Given their lack of options in midfield, but Boca Juniors requested the Old Lady toJuventus decided not to add any more money in the deal and will welcome the player at the J Stadium at the end of the season. As Tuttosport reports , Bentancur will only have medical tests in Turin beforebefore joining Juventus on a permanent deal at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.