Former Man Utd winger unhappy with life at Lazio
19 February at 15:30
There was a great deal of intrigue and excitement when Lazio announced the signing of former Manchester United winger Nani last summer. Fans and critics alike knew that, if he replicated the form he had shown glimpses of in the past, he could be a very shrewd signing by Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare.
However, it is fair to say that things have not turned out how the Portuguese star would have hoped when he arrived on loan from La Liga giants Valencia. He was visibly upset at being substituted during last week’s UEFA Europa League match against FCSB, which pretty much summed up his season so far.
Besides three excellent performances against Benevento, Chievo and Udinese, the 31-year-old has done very little else to justify the hype his transfer brought to the capital. Meanwhile, according to Il Messaggero, coach Simone Inzaghi is far from convinced by his application and quality on the pitch.
The player’s agent is determined that he will move to the Stadio Olimpico side on a permanent basis come the end of the season, but the Cape Verde native must do much more than he is currently in order to persuade Claudio Lotito to part with a further €8 million.
(Il Messaggero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments