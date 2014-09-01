Former Man Utd winger rips into Van Gaal
11 February at 14:35Adnan Januzaj has again taken aim at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, criticising him for ruining his confidence and halting the Belgian's "progression".
The 23-year-old looked destined for a successful career at Old Trafford when he broke into the first team as a teenager under David Moyes. He became a key part of Moyes' side and regularly impressed on the flank with his ability on the ball, but Januzaj subsequently struggled once the Scot was sacked and replaced by Van Gaal.
Chances for game time soon dried up, with Januzaj starting just seven Premier League games in Van Gaal's first season before going on loan to Borussia Dortmund.
"I didn't have any chances, really," Januzaj told the Sunday People of his time under Van Gaal. "I wasn't on the depth chart. How can I say this; he [Van Gaal] wasn't giving me the right signals to up my game. I was still only a young player.”
"When you have a young player, a manager has to give them confidence. Let them play and grow up. Obviously, that didn't happen under Van Gaal, so it was a very difficult season for me. Before that, David Moyes had trusted me from day one.”
