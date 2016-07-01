Gabriel Obertan’s time at

The Russia club is in serious dire straits, and Crystal Palace could come to the rescue by offering the winger another crack at English football.

The former Manchester United flop was able to achieve very little at Old Trafford, playing 14 Premier League games there between 2009 and 2011.

The ex-Bordeaux man then spent five years at Newcastle United, where he only played 58 Premier League and Championship games, scoring twice.

Now that he is able to leave on a free, the 27-year-old is being chased by the likes of Legia Warsaw, Standard Liege… and Palace.

Sam Allardyce has called for reinforcements in order to save the Eagles, who have dropped to 17th in the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace need someone to pick up the slack for when Andros Townsend needs a break, not to mention Wilfried Zaha.