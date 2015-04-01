Never one to mince his words, former Milan playing legend Zvonimir Boban has given his own damning verdict on the club’s current squad.





Having spent heavily in the summer to construct a virtual new squad, coach Vincenzo Montella will not have been to impressed with the Croat’s latest interview with Swiss newpaper Blick (via Calciomercato.com) in which he stated that; “Juventus are still the favourites for the scudetto, Milan have signed some good players but no true champions. It will not be easy to win with this team but I hope I’m wrong”.

Boban did however, state that his time with the Rossoneri remains a cherished memory when he explained that; “Milan has been the best team that I’ve played for. We had the Dutch contingent of Gullit, Rijkaard and van Basten and Papin, Savicevic and of course, Boban! It was the best Italian squad of that era”.