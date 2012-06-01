Exclusively reported by Calciomercato yesterday evening, today is the day of Gennaro Gattuso's return to Milan, as a Rossoneri Primavera technician: Calciomercato.com follows live updates from Casa Milan, with the envoy Daniele Longo.

17.10 HERE IS GATTUSO - Gennaro Gattuso has arrived at Casa Milan to meet with directors and discuss his future. He is expected to hold a press conference tomorrow.

16.45 MEETING WITH FASSONE AND MONTELLA - After Marco Fassone, Vincenzo Montella also came to Casa Milan. Both Fassone and the coach of the first team have welcomed the hardworking World Cup winner. Rino Gattuso is expected to sign his contract to join Milan as a new coach for the Rossoneri Primavera.

The former Milan midfielder has spent the past two season in charge of Pisa, after unsuccessful stints at Crete and Palermo. His reintroduction to the Milan fold shows their intent to bring back old fan favorites to establish the footballing history and culture that seems to have been lost in the recent past.