It’s a return home for Kevin-Prince Boateng, who after last season at Las Palmas has moved to Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. The former Milan midfielder spoke to German newspaper Bild on this new adventure, where he wants to be influential for the younger players. "They can take me as a benchmark because I have a good career behind me. I'm here to help, we have many young people I would like to promote in the Bundesliga, if they are willing. In the past, I made mistakes, but I do not look back. Now I do not care because I'm mature, but this is also normal because those who do not mature at this age have a problem. I always say it to the younger ones. They will make mistakes, but they have to learn from them.”

ON THE PAST - Boateng then made a comparison among the many countries where he has played. "I have to say that my first day in training here was hard work, but this also depends on the different mentality that exists between Italy, Spain and Germany. There is more thought placed on things on the field, more to the athletic part of the game. From the time I was young, I was the most talented, I could run less because I was technically gifted. Afterwards, I arrived at Tottenham, but talent was not enough anymore, because they all had it. They were more committed and I ended up in the stands…”