Gerard Deulofeu claims that he won’t return to Barcelona this summer.

The former Masia graduate returned to Catalonia last summer from Everton, because the Cules had a “buy-back” clause allowing them to nab him for

12 million.

The young Spaniard - formerly at Everton, impressed on loan last season at Milan, and has gone on to do well with Watford, who want to buy him full-time.

​Speaking to Cadena Ser, the 24-year-old said it was “clear” he wasn’t returning to the Camp Nou.

"[Gracia] has told me he wants me to stay at Watford and it's clear that I won't return to Barca -- I don't think Valverde wants me back,"

"I just have to wait and see what happens. I've just come back after months out with a fractured metatarsal. I played my first few minutes since getting fit [against Tottenham] and we'll see what happens in the future.

"We will speak to [Gracia]. We have to take it slowly, analyse the situation carefully and see what happens. I need to be calm. I wanted to go out on loan [in January] and I don't think I'll return to Barcelona."