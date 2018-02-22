Alessandro Costacurta has nailed his colours firmly to the mast as he goes about searching for a new boss for the Italian national team.



The former Milan star is the Vice-Commisioner to the Italian football federation (FIGC) and has been speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport from a UEFA congress in Bratislava.



He was in no doubt who he would prefer to be in charge when he declared that; “Of all the potential candidates, for me, Antonio Conte would be the best. I’m sure we will find a new man within a couple of months.”



He was asked whether Gennaro Gattuso, doing great things at his former club, could be a surprise contender; “I have said already and I’ll say it again, no. It’s too early for him and we have not had any contact.”



On the other possible candidates, Costacurta explained that; “I have not made my final decision yet.



“Conte has already been in charge of the national team but that does not mean that I will ignore people like Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti or even the likes of Claudio Ranieri, Gian Piero Gasperini or Marco Giampaolo. They would all do well.”