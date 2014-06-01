Some more news on the Gerard Deulofeu front: the former Everton man wants, according to Sport,

Mundo Deportivo wrote this morning that the former Milan man is not wanted by the Rossoneri’s new Coach, Gennaro Gattuso.

The Diavolo was seen as a club that would be interested in the young Spanish winger, who was terrific in a short stint with Milan in the second half of last season.

Deulofeu was brought back to the Camp Nou by Barcelona, who had a clause in his deal allowing them to sign him for 12 million.

The former Everton man hasn’t been a success at the Camp Nou, only playing a minor role since joining in the summer.

With Luis Suarez back to scoring ways and Paulinho establishing himself as a regular presence up front, it doesn’t look like the Catalan side will be needing Deulofeu much, either.