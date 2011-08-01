Always an extremist on and off the field, Faustino Asprilla continues to discuss the game as he sees it. The former Parma striker spoke to ESPN, explaining his ideas concerning the difficulties encountered by Argentina in their World Cup qualification games. The Colombian asks, "How can they play a bunch of donkeys?"

IN DEFENSE OF MESSI - Asprilla then took to the defenses of Leo Messi, attacking instead those who played next to him in the last two matches, including Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi. "Poor Messi, they play him with the stock boys... Put him next to real players. Messi can touch the ball three times and create confusion. It is very difficult to be able to play with these bakers."

Messi and Argentina have a tough hill to climb as they have made their lives difficult in South American qualifying. With only two matchdays to play, Messi and company will be searching for victories in both games to avoid going to a playoff matchup.