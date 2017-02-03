Alex McLeish is the favourite to replace Mark Warburton as manager of Rangers. The former Scotland international and Cup Winners Cup winner with Aberdeen, is tipped to come in until at least the end of the current season to try to steady the ship at Ibrox.

The journal believes that talks have already started but that Rangers wanted to make it clear that an initial agreement would only be in place until the summer. Warburton leaves the club after nearly two years at the helm and managed to get the Glasgow giants back into the top-flight after their dramatic fall from grace following financial meltdown.



Many of the clubs fans are clamouring for the return of Walter Smith, who led the club to glory in two successful spells in charge, but the 68-year-old has been keen to reiterate that his stint at coaching at the top level is over.