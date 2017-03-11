Defensive reinforcements are a priority for Barcelona this summer and the Catalan giants have targeted one of their former pupils as a top priority target. Full-back Hector Bellerin left the Camp Nou in 2011 to join the youth academy at Arsenal. Within two years he had been promoted to the first-team before heading out on-loan to Watford and now at 21, he’s blossoming into one of Europe’s best right-backs.





With Barcelona set for a major re-vamp at the end of the season after coach Luis Enrique announced he was stepping down in May, As reports that technical secretary Robert Fernandez is busy drawing up a list of possible transfer targets and the former La Masia protégé is understood to be near the top of the list.

Bellerin only recently renewed his contract in north London but with uncertainty surrounding the Gunners’ future, the youngster may be persuaded to head back to Catalonia. The journal states that Fernandez has already met with the player’s advisers in London as they look to fill a position that has been a problem area all season.