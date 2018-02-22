Former Real Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano has given Gareth Bale both barrels.

Speaking to El Transistor, the ex-Argentine striker said that “nothing Bale does is worth 100 million,

The Welshman was signed back in 2013 for

Injuries and poor form have seen the Welshman be booed by his own fans, and recent reports indicate that he wants to move to England, and that Jose Mourinho of Manchester United is very much determined to sign him.

Valdano was a lot nicer about Cristiano Ronaldo, whom Bale assisted at the weekend as Real drew with Atletico Madrid.

“Cristiano looked very comfortable physically, Valdano continued.

“He played all across the attack and he is enjoying a great period of confidence.

“His duel with Leo Messi to be the best player in the world lacks nothing. It’s Real Madrid against Barcelona and Europe against South America. It’s a battle between two geniuses.”

and that’s the price tag he carries around on his shirt.”€ 100.8m, and though he has already netted 81 goals in all competitions for the Spanish side, his importance has decreased massively in recent years.