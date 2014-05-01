Manuel Pellegrini claims that Real Madrid may have been taken the foot off the gas a little after winning two straight Champions League trophies.

The Chamartin side finds itself a shocking nineteen points short of rivals Barcelona in the Liga table, prompting many websites to canvas Galactico fans to see who they would want to replace Zinedine Zidane. According to Marca’s readers, that name should be that of Guti, a former midfielder of the club who now works with the youth setup.

Yet Pellegrini has defended Zidane, one of his successors:

"Zinedine Zidane has won an important number of trophies in a very short time.

"In football it is the present which counts, and nobody is free of that problem. It has happened before when you win so many trophies that there can be a small relaxation.

"Madrid are used to having a winning team and have a coach who has proven himself, and a great squad, and have a big chance to win the Champions League."

Pellegrini was in charge for one season at the Bernabeu (2009-2010), winning 75% of his games there, but failing to lift any trophies. He was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

"I am not surprised about the criticism with the way football is today.