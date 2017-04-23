Former Real Madrid star backs club to win the race for French striking sensation
24 April at 11:35
Real Madrid will sign French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer according to former midfielder Christian Karembeu. The 18-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season and another goal last night against Lyon has put his Monaco team a step closer to the Ligue 1 title.
The youngster has already stated that he feels he’s still not ready for a club the size of Real and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is also a huge admirer of the player and would like to take him to Old Trafford in the summer.
Speaking to Goal however, Karembeu was in doubt who would win the race to sign him, stating that; “Mr Perez never disappoints with the signings. He always signs big players. He had his logic of signing all the Ballon D'Or winners - Kaka, Fabio Cannavaro, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, they all came to Madrid. The next strategy could be Mbappe. He is young and can improve himself to be better. Mbappe could be the one. But it depends on the election."
