Real Madrid will sign French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer according to former midfielder Christian Karembeu. The 18-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season and another goal last night against Lyon has put his Monaco team a step closer to the Ligue 1 title.



The youngster has already stated that he feels he’s still not ready for a club the size of Real and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is also a huge admirer of the player and would like to take him to Old Trafford in the summer.

