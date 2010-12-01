Former Real Madrid star reveals dressing room bust-up with José Mourinho
02 March at 14:00Mesut Ozil swapped Real Madrid with Arsenal in summer 2013 after that he had spent three years at Real Madrid working under José Mourinho. An autobiography of the Germany star will be soon released in Germany and the Bild has serialized some extracts from the book.
The Germany star has revealed that he had an argument with José Mourinho when the duo was at the Santiago Bernabeu.
“You think two beautiful passes are enough? You think you’re so good that fifty percent is enough?”, Ozil recounts Mourinho’s fury at half time during one of Real Madrid home games.
The current Arsenal star claims that he threw his Real Madrid shirt at the Portuguese who replied: “Oh, are you giving up now? You’re such a coward. What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair or do you prefer to show me and thre crowd what you can do?”
