Former Real Madrid star slams ‘losers’ Juventus

Former Real Madrid Predrag Mijatovic is one of the most iconic strikers in the history of the Merengues. The former Jugoslavia striker netted 35 goals 115 appearances with the LaLiga giants scoring a decisive goal in Real Madrid’s 1-0 over Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final.



Mijatović also played for Partizan Belgrade, Valencia, Fiorentina and Levante before his retirement from football in 2003.



The former Real Madrid star has released an interview with Cadena Ser to talk about the final stages of this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League with Juventus and Real Madrid that will probably face each other in the final that will be played on the 3rd of June in Cardiff.



Juventus have only won two Champions Leagues in their history losing the last four finals they’ve played against Borussia Dortmund (1997), Real Madrid (1998), AC Milan (2003) and Barcelona (2015).



“Juventus are big competitors for the victory of the Champions League”, Mihatovic told Cadena Ser.



“They defend very well and have plenty of quality up front. Both Juventus and Real Madrid are fit but Juventus are losers in Champions League, whilst Real Madrid win each time they play.”

