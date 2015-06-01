Angel Di Maria has sent feelers to Barcelona,

The Argentine star, formerly of Real Madrid, had his entourage sound out the Catalan side, who are undergoing a Coaching change.

With Luis Enrique out and Ernest Valverde likely to join from Athletic Bilbao, the Argentine international wanted to know what the club’s future plans were.

This isn’t the first time that he’s been linked to the Blaugrana, with Di Maria a very close friend of Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano’s.

This news emerges as Juventus have been linked to the 29-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions, adding eight more assists.

Di Maria didn’t start the season very well, but has competed well with Julian Draxler since the turn of the year. Then again, the former Manchester United man’s future is uncertain.

The Argentine played 124 La Liga games with Real between 2010 and 2015, scoring 22 times.