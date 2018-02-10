Former Manchester United star Paul Ince claims that midfielder Paul Pogba could leave Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.





According to L’Equipe , the Frenchman, who returned to the club who nurtured him as a youngster in 2016 for £89M, is reported to be regretting his decision to return and is growing more frustrated at being played out of position by boss Jose Mourinho, telling the Portuguese tactician to move him into a more advanced position.



Ince, who was instrumental in bringing the Premier League title to United in 1993, agrees and he told The Mirror that: “If what’s being said about Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I’d be disappointed, but not surprised.

“I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in.



"He likes to roam, he likes to attack. He wasn’t signed to be a holding midfield player and that’s clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there.



The signals that are coming from Pogba is that he’s not happy and if he doesn’t feel like he fits in, then I could see him leaving in the summer.



"He’s one of the best players in the world and deserves to be played in his right position where he can show that off and express himself.”