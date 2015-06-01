Following on from reports in the Corriere dello Sport that he was set for a January move to Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez has gone public to quash any rumours linking him with a return to the Premier League.





The former Manchester United man, who was sold to the German side for just £7.5 million in 2015, explained to Bundesliga.com that he was enjoying life at his current club, stating that “Why would I like to stay in the Bundesliga? Because I feel good and I’m happy, I’ve learned a lot in the Bundesliga, as a player and as a man. I like playing in the Champions League, and luckily Bayer have been involved in the last few years. We hope we can achieve that goal again in the second half of the season”.

The Mexican was a huge favourite with the Old Trafford crowd during his four-years at the club at Mourinho has already stressed that he was disappointed that the was released for such a small fee.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler