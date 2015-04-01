Patrice Evra claimed he told fellow countryman Paul Pogba to leave Juventus and return to Old Trafford. The two players were team-mates together in Turin when Evra left United to head to Serie A and became very close allies.

Evra told the publication that; “"I told him that if he was going to leave then he should join United. Juve is a great club and I would have been happy if he’d stayed with us, but I said Man United is a massive opportunity for him."



The 24-year-old returned to his former club for a world record £89 million last summer but this season has not gone according to plan with the player struggling to stamp his authority on games. Evra is not concerned however, explaining that; “Paul is like a brother to me and I want the best for him."



"I will kill people who want to take advantage of him or try to do something bad - Paul’s got a really good heart. If he has a bad game, people criticise him for what he does on social media or his haircuts, but he won’t change. I don’t want his image coming before his football, and although I’m not worried that will happen I’m scared other people hope it does so they can criticise him like they did with David Beckham."