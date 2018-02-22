Former Roma and Barcelona coach in contention to succeed Sarri at Napoli
27 March at 14:35According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Luis Enrique has emerged as a potential target for Napoli should they fail to agree terms of a new contract with coach Maurizio Sarri.
There is a feeling within the club that Sarri will indeed renew his deal for another three years, though that has not stopped sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli identifying replacements should negotiations fail to continue as expected.
Marco Giampaolo (Sampdoria) and Simone Inzaghi (Lazio) are also under consideration among members of the Partenopei hierarchy, though there are concerns over their perceived lack of international experience for both of them.
This is why Enrique’s name has emerged over the past couple of days; he has won the UEFA Champions League as a tactician and is a very highly regarded by several key figures in Naples.
However, only time will tell whether Sarri chooses to remain in Serie A or seek a new challenge abroad, with Chelsea said to be interested in securing his services at the end of the season.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments