Former Roma and Barcelona coach in talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal
21 April at 11:30According to the latest reports from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are in negotiations with Luis Enrique about the possibility of him succeeding Arsène Wenger as manager at the end of the season.
As CEO Ivan Gazidis alluded to during yesterday’s press conference, the Gunners will not try to find a direct managerial replacement for the veteran Frenchman, who is set to bring the curtain down on a 22-year spell in charge of the club.
Instead, they will look to appoint a coach who is able and willing to work within their new structure which also includes head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.
Former Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona tactician Enrique fits that bill though, according to The Independent, he is demanding a salary on par with the outgoing 68-year-old.
(Daily Mail)
