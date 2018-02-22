Former Roma sensation refused entry into Rome restaurant
29 March at 14:40Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela was recently refused entry into a restaurant in the Italian capital of Rome, Il Messagero claim.
The 26-year-old Lamela has, after more than a year out because of an injury, come close to being a regular at Spurs this season. He has appeared 17 times in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino's men this season, out of which only three have been starts. He recently came up with an impressive showing in Spurs' FA Cup quarter-final game against Swansea, scoring once and assisting once.
Despite being a popular figure at the Premier League powerhouse club and a former AS Roma star, the Argentine Lamela was recently refused entry into a restaurant in Rome, report Il Messagero.
The player was with his whole family when he asked for a table at a restaurant called Piazza del Popolo, but he told that he won't be allowed entry on the apprehension that the restaurant was totally booked.
Kaustubh Pandey
