Former Roma, Spurs star: Why Salah should join Real Madrid
23 April at 20:35Another voice has joined the choir of those who believe that Mohamed Salah should jump ship this summer.
Former Egyptian star Mido – coincidentally a fellw Romanista, too, though his time there was hardly worth writing home about – also believes that the super star striker should move to a bigger club.
"With all due respect to Liverpool and his fans, Salah should immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona,” Mido told ON Sport.
"He has been amazing with Liverpool the entire season, and could be very useful in La Liga especially with Real Madrid who are suffering from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema’s horrible form this season.”
The former Ajax and Tottenham is making a valid point about Real, who are growing increasingly tired of the two misfiring BBC members – with rumours that they are hoping that EPL clubs get their cheque books out and make bids for the pair.
"With his quality and pace, it should be easy for him to make it in La Liga,” Mido continued. Salah has gone over 40 goals this season, helping Liverpool fight their way into the Champions League semi-finals.
“I've been there for a while, and I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid.”
Go to comments