Nicknamed “The Beast” Brazilian strikeris set to make a shock move to Championship side Bolton Wanderers. Reports in The Sun claim that the 35-year-old, whose list of former clubs incude Real Madrid and Arsenal, is set to answer the call from Trotters boss Phil Parkinson whose side are without a win so far this season.

The player has already held talks with the club and speaking to Sky Sports recently, claimed he was keen to carry on playing after being released by MLS outfit Orlando City last November. At the time, Baptista explained that; “My agent is looking for a team so I can keep playing a little bit longer. Let’s see what happens. Maybe it will be Spain. Maybe it will be China. We will have to wait and see.”



His first spell in England will not be remembered fondly by Arsenal fans as the big Brazilian managed only three goals in 24 appearances for The Gunners; it will be fascinating to see if he can help turnaround the fortunes at Bolton.