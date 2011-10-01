On its official website, Parma announced that it had given the appointment of Vice-President of the club to Hernan Crespo and Giacomo Malmesi, a lawyer and founding member of Nuovo Inizio S.r.l., a company holding the majority of the club. For the club, it is an important step towards progressively improving the staff.

For Crespo it is a return to the club which gave him his first taste of Italy and Serie A, when he moved from River Plate in 1996. The Argentine forward went on to play with Lazio, Inter, and AC Milan before moving to England with Chelsea. Interestingly, Crespo returned to Italy to finish his career, with none other than his former club Parma. As he repays his debts to the club in a different format, the former star will be hoping to help Parma eventually back to Italy’s top flight following a disappointing spell of bankruptcy and being moved into the lower divisions.



@davidbaleno

David Baleno