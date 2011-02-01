Sime Vrsaljko wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January,

He is wanted by a number of teams, including Valencia in Spain, and Napoli, and is reported to have told his club that he wants out, though Diego Simeone denied this in a press conference today. He was previously chased by Juventus and Inter.

The Croatian international was a star in Italy until 2016, when he joined the Colchoneros for

Yet things haven’t panned out for him at all in Spain, barely having an impact and starting only 13 games in Lia action since moving to the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico want to bolster their defence before they let the former Sassuolo man go.

Il Mattino wrote recently that the Croatian was being chased by Napoli, who were also willing to spend as much as €14 million on him.

€ 17 million, He’d made seven assists over the previous two seasons with Sassuolo, and was considered to be one of the best full-backs and crossers in Serie A.