Sampdoria attacking midfielder Dennis Praet is emerging as one of Italy’s most promising midfielders. The Belgian starlet joined the Serie A side in awith one goal and as much assists. Praet had also been linked with moves to Southampton and Leicester City last summer but the talented 22-year-old attacking midfielder decided to join Sampdoria instead. According to various reports in Italy, however, both Premier League clubs still have a chance to sign the former Anderlecht youngster in the summer as ais included in his contract with the blucerchiati.The player is coming to terms with Italian football but