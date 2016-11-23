Former Southampton, Leicester City target has €25 million release clause
15 February at 13:55Sampdoria attacking midfielder Dennis Praet is emerging as one of Italy’s most promising midfielders. The Belgian starlet joined the Serie A side in a € 10 million deal last summer and is slowly adapting to life in Italy where he has collected 24 appearances with one goal and as much assists.
Praet had also been linked with moves to Southampton and Leicester City last summer but the talented 22-year-old attacking midfielder decided to join Sampdoria instead.
According to various reports in Italy, however, both Premier League clubs still have a chance to sign the former Anderlecht youngster in the summer as a € 25 million release clause is included in his contract with the blucerchiati.
The player is coming to terms with Italian football but has yet to prove all his skills. Praet is still not worth € 25 million but his performances are steadily improving so much so he scored his only Serie A goal against title contenders AS Roma.
