Former Spurs & Chelsea target reveals why he opted for Inter move

Tottenham and Chelsea had been linked with a summer move for Joao Cancelo who, however, has eventually joined Inter on loan with option to buy. Geoffrey Kondogbia moved to opposite direction as he will be playing on loan for Valencia next season.



Cancelo has released his very first interview today, revealing why he decided to join Inter.



“It was all very fast but when I knew Inter wanted to sign me I said yes straight away. It’s a top European club and now we must reach our targets. I am ready to play starting from Saturday against Roma.”



“My role model is Dani Alves, I like him but I know I am not similar to him.”



“Inter fans are great, it’s an amazing challenge to play for them. I want to improve, especially in defence and I want to deserve to play in a big club like Inter.”



“Joao Mario is a player I’ve always liked, he is one of the best Portuguese players at the moment.”

