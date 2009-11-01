Former Spurs star completes Serie A move

Benevento are set to confirm the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro, who underwent his medical at Villa Stuart yesterday. Since leaving England, where he also played for Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion, the Brazilian has been plying his trade for Antalyaspor in Turkey.



He has been linked with a move to Italy several times in his career, with the likes of Inter, AC Milan, Roma and Juventus all having been mentioned as possible destinations. He has been approached by all the big names, and now it seems Sandro-Italy will become a reality thanks to the ambition of a team who have only managed one win in their first 19 games of the campaign.



The 28-year-old will join on loan with an obligation to buy, should the Stregoni defy all the odds and retain their Serie A status come the end of the season. Roberto De Zerbi is urging his players to believe that survival is still within the realms of possibility, and the signing of Sandro is another statement of intent.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)