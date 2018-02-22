Former Spurs star offered to AC Milan: the situation
24 April at 19:00Former Spurs Sandro has been offered to AC Milan, reports in Italy claim. The experienced centre midfielder joined Benvento from Antalyaspor this past January has imposed himself as one of the most surprising midfielrs in Italy’s top flight this season.
AC Milan would be interested in signing the 29-year-old who could be signed to
Benevento on a permanent deal before selling him to any other Serie A club.
Sando was praised to the sky by former Serie A defender Daniele Adani last week-end when Benevento sealed their first ever away Serie A win beating AC Milan at the San Siro.
“Sandro should still be playing for Tottenham”, Adani said. “He was so unlucky during his career. Injuries have seriously affected him.
AC Milan would be interested in signing the former Spurs man even though they are not planning to spend crazy money to sign him given that he would be signed to improve the team’s depth.
GALLERY: Sandro stats this season
Go to comments