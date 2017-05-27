It looks like one of the stranger reasons for turning down a move to a club but Cameroon defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto looks set to snub a move to Championship side Birmingham City to pursue a career in the porn industry.





The 33-year-old is understood to be wanted by his former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp as he plans an assault on returning the Midlands giant back to the Premier League next season but Redknapp revealed to Spurs podcast “The Spurs Show” (via The Metro) that securing his signature maybe harder than he first thought.

He explained that; “The only trouble is that he’s admitted he wants to be a pornstar,’ Redknapp told the Spurs Show podcast. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that. What a good player. He could well end up in the Birmingham colours next year, Benoit.”



The player made 18 appearances for Metz in Ligue 1 last season but now looks set to embark on a wholly different career.