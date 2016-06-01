Former Sweden International slams ‘idiot’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former Sweden International Anders Svensson has released an interview with Vetlanta Posten to talk about his ex teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Svensson, a former Elfsborg and Southampton midfielder has had some harsh words for his compatriot who joined Manchester United last summer.



“He could be the best person in the world and turn into a complete idiot one minute later”, Svensson said



“Sometimes he has such a bad behaviour that other players would ask you if something happened. I don’t know what he wants to do, maybe he wants to challenge new and young players. It’s almost like he wants to call out new players to see what they can do.”



“I don’t believe in this model. We never had problems but I think he’s always respected us because we are a bit older than him.”



​Ibra scored 62 goals in 116 games with Sweden national team. He retired last summer after his side’s elimination in the group stage of EURO 2016.

