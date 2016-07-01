Former Uruguayan international Diego Forlan has launched a scathing attack on Brazilian superstar Neymar after Sunday’s highly publicised spat with team-mate Edinson Cavani. The two players clashed over who would take a penalty after PSG were awarded a spot-kick late on in the 2-0 win over Lyon.





Cavani grabbed the ball out of the hands of Neymar, to the kick and missed and the two men reportedly clashed back in the dressing-room. Speaking to Sport 890 (via Claciomercato.com) , Cavani’s former international team-mate explained that; “If this is a problem between them then it can happen but it makes no sense that Dani Alves gave the ball straight to Neymar”.

He added that; “Back when I played for Atletico Madrid, I had a similar situation with Sergio Aguero but we had respect for each other. It’s up to the coach to select the penalty taker and let the team know.”



“Neymar has arrived at the club as the world’s most expensive player but he has to have respect for Cavani. He would never have done this with Messi at Barcelona”.