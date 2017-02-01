Former West Ham, AC Milan target closet o joining Southampton
07 February at 14:44Former West Ham and AC Milan target Martin Caceres is close to joining Southampton. The versatile defender has undergone medical with the Premier League side and is waiting for his work permit ahead of signing a contract with the Saints, according to the Guardian Caceres will move to Juventus as soon as he receives his work permit.
The Uruguayan defender had AC Milan medical earlier last week but failed to reach economic agreement with the Serie A giants. Calciomercato.com had then exclusively reported that the former Barcelona man was a transfer target of Southampton.
West Ham also failed to reach economic agreement with the 31-year-old defender with the Hammers that attempted to sign him during the January transfer window. With Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk who is currently out of action, Caceres would provide cover for the experienced Dutchman.
Being without a contract since June 2016, Caceres will be immediately joining Southampton even if the winter transfer window is shut already.
