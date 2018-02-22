Former West Ham flop hints at Lazio return
18 April at 19:00
During an interview with Radio Olympia, former West Ham United and Fiorentina forward Mauro Zárate has admitted he would relish the opportunity to return to Lazio one day, having represented the Biancocelesti between 2008 and 2013. Here is what the 31-year-old Argentine had to say:
“Where would I see myself in today’s Lazio? Behind Immobile or next to Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson, but the team is doing very well just now. Ciro is dragging the team forward with his goals. Simone Inzaghi was my teammate – I would never have imagined I would see him as a coach on the touchline. He always made fun of the younger players because of their dress sense.
“Return one day? I think it’s impossible. I would love to come back and play under Simone, but we would also have to find out whether the coach wants me. It would be a dream because Lazio remains in my heart and I will never forget the Biancocelesti fans.”
(Radio Olympia)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
