Former West Ham flop nets hat-trick for Valencia

Simone Zaza has bounced back in emphatic style. The former West Ham scored a hat-trick last night in Valencia’s 5-0 mauling of Malaga, which you can see in the video below.



A disaster in East London, Zaza started well with Los Che last season, scoring six goals after moving on loan from Juventus.



Having failed to score a single goal with the Hammers, the Italian moved to Valencia for €16 million in the summer, but found himself bickering with Coach Marcelino, who left him out of the game with Levante.



Things looked like they were getting even worse for the ex Hammers star when the Gazzetta reported that there was interest in him coming from Italy, or when his girlfriend published a cryptic message on Instagram: “If you want people of character, you need to know how to manage it, and accept it even if you can’t.



"But especially you need to remember that if someone has balls, he has them forever. He doesn’t stash them away for any reason. Sort yourself out (or keep those players who come with an instructions manual).



