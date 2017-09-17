Just when it looked as though things were looking up in the career of Italian striker Simone Zaza, it seems the wheels are once again about to become detached.



The player who’s move in the summer of 2016 to West Ham turned out to be an absolute disaster, was quickly returned to his then club Juventus last January before securing a move to Liga giants Valencia.



At first all went well for the 26-year-old as his goals helped Los Che survive in the top-flight last term but the introduction of new boss Marcelino has proved to be Zaza’s downfall with the forward reportedly at odds with his current coach.



His recent omission from the squad led to an outburst and his girlfriend posted on social media that an exit in January now looks likely.

