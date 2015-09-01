Former West Ham flop Simone Zaza has netted a peach of a goal in LaLiga clash between his side’s Valencia and Real Madrid. The Italian striker netted an amazing volley in the 5minute of the first half. Zaza moved to Valencia on loan with option to buy this past January. The Italy Internationalhad played for less than six months for West Ham but failed to score one single goal for the Hammers who eventually decided to send him back to Juventus when the winter transfer window opened last month. Zaza's goal against Real Madrid is his second with the LaLiga side.