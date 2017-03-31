Pablo Fornals.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to go head to head for Spanish midfielder SuperDeporte claims that the Gunners are interested in bringing the 21-year-old Malaga star to North London next season but that they could face a challenge from the mighty Real Madrid.

Fornals was nurtured in the youth ranks at Villarreal and Castellon before joining his current employer in 2012. After breaking into the first-team in 2015, the youngster has gone on to make over 50 appearances for Malaga scoring six goals. His recent inclusion in the full Spanish national team has capped off a wonderful couple of seasons for the player.



Reports today claim that his possible suitors could grab his services for as little as €12 million with both Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger known admirers. With both Real Madrid and Arsenal set for major summer overhauls, Fornals could be a positive addition to both clubs at a hugely competitive price.