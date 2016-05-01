After a failed move for Sampdoria’s Schick, an injured Pjaca to begin the season, and while still awaiting a response from Lazio regarding Keita; there are still many questions surrounding the Juventus attack this upcoming season. After having moved for wingers Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi, Bianconeri leaders now move to other positions of necessity. One of those is the space left unoccupied through Pjaca’s long term injury, with Schick often thought to be the replacement in the front line.

Now with questions remaining over a Keita transfer, and a failed move for Schick after issues with his medical exams, Marotta and Allegri need to decide whether or not their teenage star Moise Kean should remain at the club to begin the season. It was originally thought that he would go on loan to gain valuable game experience in a major league, with four clubs in the line to try to get the young Juventus striker. In addition to Verona, who has long since started to deal with the Bianconero club, there are also Bologna, Ajax and Feyenoord on Kean’s trail.



